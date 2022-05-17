This is our Heritage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843580" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. John Yi, a squadron commander at Squadron Officer School, talks about his heritage and what it means to serve in the United States Air Force on Maxwell AFB, May 17, 2022. Yi immigrated to the United States of America from South Korea as a young boy with his family. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)