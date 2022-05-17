Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This is our Heritage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. John Yi, a squadron commander at Squadron Officer School, talks about his heritage and what it means to serve in the United States Air Force on Maxwell AFB, May 17, 2022. Yi immigrated to the United States of America from South Korea as a young boy with his family. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 12:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843580
    VIRIN: 220517-F-GC691-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108981003
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is our Heritage, by A1C Cody Gandy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korean
    Pilot
    New York
    Immigrant
    Asian American
    Pacific Islander
    AETC
    Heritage Month
    Air University
    AAPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT