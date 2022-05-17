This is our Heritage

Lt. Col. John Yi, a squadron commander at Squadron Officer School, talks about his heritage and what it means to serve in the United States Air Force on Maxwell AFB, May 17, 2022. Yi immigrated to the United States of America from South Korea as a young boy with his family. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 12:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843580
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-GC691-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108981003
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
