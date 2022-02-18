Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th Medical Group Ready Eagle EX (b-roll)

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Video Documentation of the 355th Medical Group completing a Ready Eagle Exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 18, 2022. The purpose of this exercise was to follow simulated procedures for a mass casualty and chemical or biological disaster response in preparation for a real-world scenario.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843577
    VIRIN: 220218-F-CL785-002
    Filename: DOD_108980999
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 355th Medical Group Ready Eagle EX (b-roll), by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    readiness
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    355 MDG
    Ready Eagle Exercise

