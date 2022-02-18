355th Medical Group Ready Eagle EX (b-roll)

Video Documentation of the 355th Medical Group completing a Ready Eagle Exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 18, 2022. The purpose of this exercise was to follow simulated procedures for a mass casualty and chemical or biological disaster response in preparation for a real-world scenario.
