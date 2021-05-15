Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Elephant Walk

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A Squadron of KC-135 Stratotankers, assigned to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, taxi to the runway in what is referred to as an "elephant walk" May 15, 2022. The demonstration was used to exhibit the 171st readiness capabilities as part of its global mobility mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843575
    VIRIN: 220515-Z-EY983-1001
    Filename: DOD_108980991
    Length: 00:09:42
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Elephant Walk, by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    KC-135
    Air Force
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Elephant Walk

