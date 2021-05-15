KC-135 Elephant Walk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Squadron of KC-135 Stratotankers, assigned to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, taxi to the runway in what is referred to as an "elephant walk" May 15, 2022. The demonstration was used to exhibit the 171st readiness capabilities as part of its global mobility mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)