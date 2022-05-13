Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 2022: Joint Force Jump and Entry

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade performed jump training over Italy in support of Exercise Swift Response. Swift Response is an annual U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercise in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkan. From May 2, 2022 to May 20, 2022, approximately 9,000 service members from 17 Allied and partner nations will participate in the exercise, including approximately 2,700 U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 11:53
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Aviano Air Base
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether

