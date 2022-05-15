Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Wing in 60 Seconds

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Jackson, Senior Airman Shelby Thurman and Airman Juliana Todd

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In this issue of Around the Wing in 60 Seconds we recap the May 2022 Unit Training Assembly featuring; 22nd Air Force Command Team visit, Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command, 908th Airlift Wing Family Day.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 11:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 843567
    VIRIN: 220515-F-F3621-0002
    Filename: DOD_108980929
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Wing in 60 Seconds, by SrA Austin Jackson, SrA Shelby Thurman and Amn Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

