Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Officials Testify Before House Subcommittee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The House Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and Counterproliferation hears testimony on unidentified aerial phenomena. Witnesses include Ronald S. Moultrie, undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, and Scott W. Bray, deputy director of Naval Intelligence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 11:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 843565
    Filename: DOD_108980900
    Length: 01:24:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Testify Before House Subcommittee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    USHORHearings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT