Swift Response 2022: Joint Force Entry and Jump (B-Roll 2 of 2)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843564" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 173rd Airborne Brigade performed jump training over Italy in support of Exercise Swift Response. Swift Response is an annual U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercise in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkan. From May 2, 2022 to May 20, 2022, approximately 9,000 service members from 17 Allied and partner nations will participate in the exercise, including approximately 2,700 U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)