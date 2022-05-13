Swift Response 2022: Joint Force Entry and Jump (B-Roll 2 of 2)

The 173rd Airborne Brigade performed jump training over Italy in support of Exercise Swift Response. Swift Response is an annual U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercise in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkan. From May 2, 2022 to May 20, 2022, approximately 9,000 service members from 17 Allied and partner nations will participate in the exercise, including approximately 2,700 U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843564
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-JP321-124
|Filename:
|DOD_108980898
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
