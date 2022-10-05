Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Opening remarks during Fort McCoy, Ho-Chunk Nation agreement signing ceremony

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This clip shows a Ho-Chunk representative provide opening remarks during the agreement signing ceremony May 10, 2022, between the Ho-Chunk Nation and Fort McCoy, Wis., officials at Ho-Chunk facilities in Black River Falls, Wis. At the same time an Army Color Guard posts the colors. The two parties renewed a memorandum of understanding between the Ho-Chunk Nation and Fort McCoy that represents Fort McCoy's assumption of the U.S. Army’s legal responsibility under multiple federal laws and presidential executive orders to protect natural, historic, and sacred places with traditional religious and cultural importance to all Native American peoples, but especially those of the Ho-Chunk Nation on whose aboriginal territory the Fort McCoy military installation is now located. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    This work, Opening remarks during Fort McCoy, Ho-Chunk Nation agreement signing ceremony, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Native American
    Fort McCoy
    Ho-Chunk Nation
    Ho-Chunk
    agreement signing ceremony

