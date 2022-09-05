Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deciphering Doctrine Series Pilot Words of wisdom

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by Lester Finuf 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Squadron Officer School Advanced Research students interviewed Major General William Holt, Commander of LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 10:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 843558
    VIRIN: 220509-F-JY552-012
    Filename: DOD_108980869
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOS
    Air university
    AU
    Squadron Officer School
    LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT