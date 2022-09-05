Deciphering Doctrine Series Pilot Necessisty of change

Squadron Officer School Advanced Research students interviewed Major General William Holt, Commander of LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 10:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|843555
|VIRIN:
|220509-F-JY552-010
|Filename:
|DOD_108980858
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT