This clip shows the sights and sounds of the Native drumming group Little Thunder Drum playing the Grand Entry song during the agreement signing ceremony May 10, 2022, between the Ho-Chunk Nation and Fort McCoy, Wis., officials at Ho-Chunk facilities in Black River Falls, Wis. At the same time an Army Color Guard posts the colors. The two parties renewed a memorandum of understanding between the Ho-Chunk Nation and Fort McCoy that represents Fort McCoy's assumption of the U.S. Army’s legal responsibility under multiple federal laws and presidential executive orders to protect natural, historic, and sacred places with traditional religious and cultural importance to all Native American peoples, but especially those of the Ho-Chunk Nation on whose aboriginal territory the Fort McCoy military installation is now located. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 11:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843547
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-OK556-516
|Filename:
|DOD_108980817
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Posting of the Colors, playing of Ho-Chunk Grand Entry Song, during Fort McCoy, Ho-Chunk Nation agreement signing ceremony, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
