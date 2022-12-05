Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Grand Shield 22-4

    QATAR

    05.12.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group simulate rescuing a dummy from an aircraft cockpit during Exercise Grand Shield 22-4 on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 12, 2022. The exercise enabled firefighters to execute real-world skills in a simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843539
    VIRIN: 220512-Z-LB784-0100
    Filename: DOD_108980788
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: QA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Grand Shield 22-4, by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Airforce #Firefighter #379 #afcent #readyAF

