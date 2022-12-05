U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group simulate rescuing a dummy from an aircraft cockpit during Exercise Grand Shield 22-4 on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 12, 2022. The exercise enabled firefighters to execute real-world skills in a simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 10:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843539
|VIRIN:
|220512-Z-LB784-0100
|Filename:
|DOD_108980788
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Grand Shield 22-4, by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT