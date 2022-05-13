U.S. Air Forces security forces members and medical group members respond to a simulated stabbing attack during Exercise Grand Shield 22-4 on Al Udeid Air Base, May 13, 2022. The exercise tested the skills of first responders by simulating numerous different emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 10:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843537
|VIRIN:
|220513-Z-LB784-0100
|Filename:
|DOD_108980777
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Grand Shield 22-4, by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT