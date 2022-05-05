U.S. Air Force airmen from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing complete a capstone event during Multi-Capable Airman training on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 17, 2022. The event concluded after weeks of training that enabled airmen from 379th logistics readiness, medical, and fuels squadrons to practice operating tactically in different environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 09:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843530
|VIRIN:
|220505-Z-LB784-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108980695
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, AUAB Airmen Complete MCA Training Capstone, by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT