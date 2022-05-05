Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUAB Airmen Complete MCA Training Capstone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    05.05.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force airmen from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing complete a capstone event during Multi-Capable Airman training on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 17, 2022. The event concluded after weeks of training that enabled airmen from 379th logistics readiness, medical, and fuels squadrons to practice operating tactically in different environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843530
    VIRIN: 220505-Z-LB784-0001
    Filename: DOD_108980695
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: QA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB Airmen Complete MCA Training Capstone, by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AirForce #379 #AFCENT #MCA #MultiCapable

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT