    A Warrior's Wish

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    In 2018, Sam was diagnosed with spinal cancer. As part of Make-A-Wish America, Sam chose to stand on the yellow footprints in hopes of becoming a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Hageali and Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 08:29
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US

    This work, A Warrior's Wish, by Cpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parris island
    marines
    make a wish
    ryan hageali
    Christopher McMurry

