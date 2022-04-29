In 2018, Sam was diagnosed with spinal cancer. As part of Make-A-Wish America, Sam chose to stand on the yellow footprints in hopes of becoming a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Hageali and Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 08:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843523
|VIRIN:
|220515-M-IG436-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108980594
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Warrior's Wish, by Cpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
