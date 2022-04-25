Belgian paratroopers jump during sustainment training week for Belgian Special Operation Paratroopers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|04.25.2022
|05.17.2022 03:37
|B-Roll
|843509
|220425-A-RX599-2002
|DOD_108980346
|00:01:03
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|0
|0
This work, Belgian special forces paratroopers train on Chievres Air base, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
