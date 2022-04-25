Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belgian special forces paratroopers train on Chievres Air base

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.25.2022

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Belgian paratroopers jump during sustainment training week for Belgian Special Operation Paratroopers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 25, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 03:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843509
    VIRIN: 220425-A-RX599-2002
    Filename: DOD_108980346
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE

    This work, Belgian special forces paratroopers train on Chievres Air base, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    Belgian Paratrooper
    Special operation regiment

