    MWSS-171 Conducts Machine Gun Range During Eagle Wrath 22 (Pkg/Package

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.09.2022

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct a live-fire machine gun range with an M240B machine gun and an M249 light machine gun during exercise Eagle Wrath 22 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, May 9, 2022. Eagle Wrath is an annual MWSS-171 exercise at CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, designed to increase squadron proficiency in conducting real-world contingency missions while in a forward operating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 04:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843499
    VIRIN: 220509-M-AV179-1003
    Filename: DOD_108980242
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-171 Conducts Machine Gun Range During Eagle Wrath 22 (Pkg/Package, by Cpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M240B machine gun
    1st MAW
    M249 light machine gun
    MWSS-171
    Crew Serve
    Eagle Wrath

