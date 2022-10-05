Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-171 EOD Conducts M110 Range During Eagle Wrath 22

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct a live fire range with the M110 semi-automatic sniper system during exercise Eagle Wrath 22 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, May 10, 2022. Eagle Wrath is an annual MWSS-171 exercise at CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, designed to increase squadron proficiency in conducting real-world contingency missions while in a forward operating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 04:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843496
    VIRIN: 220510-M-AV179-1002
    Filename: DOD_108980238
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Sniper
    1st MAW
    MWSS-171
    M110 Semi-automatic sniper system
    SASS
    Eagle Wrath

