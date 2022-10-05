MWSS-171 EOD Conducts M110 Range During Eagle Wrath 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct a live fire range with the M110 semi-automatic sniper system during exercise Eagle Wrath 22 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, May 10, 2022. Eagle Wrath is an annual MWSS-171 exercise at CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, designed to increase squadron proficiency in conducting real-world contingency missions while in a forward operating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)