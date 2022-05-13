Tradewinds Explosive Ordinance Disposal Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BELMOPAN, Belize (May 13, 2022) Mexican Naval Infantry Corps Marines assigned to Location, Search, and Neutralization of Explosive Devices unit and members of the Belizean Defense Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit conduct training alongside French Army Antilles Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and U.S. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 during Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 13, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)