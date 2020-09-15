U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan participate in a squadron physical training event presented by the Human Performance Program coordinators at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 7, 2022. Human Performance Program coordinators assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni's Marine Corps Community Services educated service members on proper physical training methodology, execution, and gave a nutrition class in which they covered proper dieting and recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 20:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843468
|VIRIN:
|220507-M-MY099-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108979898
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Proper Technique and Proper Fuel: Human performance event boosts unit cohesion, by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
