    Proper Technique and Proper Fuel: Human performance event boosts unit cohesion

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.15.2020

    Video by Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan participate in a squadron physical training event presented by the Human Performance Program coordinators at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 7, 2022. Human Performance Program coordinators assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni's Marine Corps Community Services educated service members on proper physical training methodology, execution, and gave a nutrition class in which they covered proper dieting and recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 20:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843468
    VIRIN: 220507-M-MY099-1001
    Filename: DOD_108979898
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proper Technique and Proper Fuel: Human performance event boosts unit cohesion, by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Fitness
    H&HS
    HITT
    Squadron PT
    Human Performance Event

