U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 work with members of the Australian Defence Force to load vehicles onto a barge in preparation for Exercise Crocodile Response 22 in Darwin, NT, Australia, May 11, 2022. Exercise Crocodile Response is a trilateral exercise involving U.S., Australian, and Indonesian forces executed to train for rapid response to natural disasters and crises throughout the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|05.11.2022
|05.16.2022 20:24
|B-Roll
|843464
|220511-M-YO040-1002
|DOD_108979857
|00:01:06
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|0
|0
This work, MRF-D 22: U.S. Marines and ADF prepare for Croc Response, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
