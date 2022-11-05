Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 22: U.S. Marines and ADF prepare for Croc Response

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 work with members of the Australian Defence Force to load vehicles onto a barge in preparation for Exercise Crocodile Response 22 in Darwin, NT, Australia, May 11, 2022. Exercise Crocodile Response is a trilateral exercise involving U.S., Australian, and Indonesian forces executed to train for rapid response to natural disasters and crises throughout the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 20:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843464
    VIRIN: 220511-M-YO040-1002
    Filename: DOD_108979857
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

    usmc
    Australia
    MRF-D
    CROC Response

