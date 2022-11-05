MRF-D 22: U.S. Marines and ADF prepare for Croc Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843464" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22 work with members of the Australian Defence Force to load vehicles onto a barge in preparation for Exercise Crocodile Response 22 in Darwin, NT, Australia, May 11, 2022. Exercise Crocodile Response is a trilateral exercise involving U.S., Australian, and Indonesian forces executed to train for rapid response to natural disasters and crises throughout the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)