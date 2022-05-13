Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAPI Month- Video 2

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Diversity is the key to Air and Space power.

    Members of Space Launch Delta 30 share the importance of their heritage on both a personal and professional level. (U.S. Space Force Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 17:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843455
    VIRIN: 220513-F-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_108979651
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPI Month- Video 2, by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AAPI
    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Team V
    U.S. Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30

