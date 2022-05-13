Diversity is the key to Air and Space power.
Members of Space Launch Delta 30 share the importance of their heritage on both a personal and professional level. (U.S. Space Force Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 17:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843455
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108979651
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AAPI Month- Video 2, by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
