    Strong Sergeants make Strong Soldiers

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Shapiro 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, give their take on the "Strong Sergeants make Strong Soldiers" initiative from U.S. Army Central. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Daniel Shapiro)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843437
    VIRIN: 220516-A-SF040-989
    Filename: DOD_108979362
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strong Sergeants make Strong Soldiers, by MSG Daniel Shapiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Knox
    1st TSC
    Blackjack
    Strong Soldiers
    Strong Sergeants

