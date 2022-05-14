The University of Wisconsin held a commissioning ceremony for 13 ROTC Cadets. One Captain became a Warrant Officer and 13 Cadets got commissioned as 2nd Lieutenants.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 17:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843433
|VIRIN:
|220514-A-KP604-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108979331
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UWL Commissioning Ceremony, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT