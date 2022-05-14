Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UWL Commissioning Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    The University of Wisconsin held a commissioning ceremony for 13 ROTC Cadets. One Captain became a Warrant Officer and 13 Cadets got commissioned as 2nd Lieutenants.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 17:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843433
    VIRIN: 220514-A-KP604-001
    Filename: DOD_108979331
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UWL Commissioning Ceremony, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserves
    ROTC
    USAR
    88th Readiness Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT