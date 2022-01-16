The Heritage Flight Training Course is hosted at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2022. The 2022 HFTC provides the opportunity for civilian warbird pilots and current Air Force demonstration pilots to train together to prepare for the 2022 air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843415
|VIRIN:
|220116-F-BS488-293
|Filename:
|DOD_108979112
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight B-roll, by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
