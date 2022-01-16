Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heritage Flight B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    The Heritage Flight Training Course is hosted at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 6, 2022. The 2022 HFTC provides the opportunity for civilian warbird pilots and current Air Force demonstration pilots to train together to prepare for the 2022 air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 14:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843415
    VIRIN: 220116-F-BS488-293
    Filename: DOD_108979112
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight B-roll, by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    USAF
    HFTC
    Heritage Flight Training Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT