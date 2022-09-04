Tactical Response Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 355th Security Forces Squadron practice proper close quarters combat and building clearing procedures at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 9, 2022. This is the first iteration of the tactical response teams selection, held among members of the 355th SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)