Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tactical Response Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    Members of the 355th Security Forces Squadron practice proper close quarters combat and building clearing procedures at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 9, 2022. This is the first iteration of the tactical response teams selection, held among members of the 355th SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 14:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843412
    VIRIN: 220409-F-BS488-299
    Filename: DOD_108979096
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Response Team, by A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    USAF
    Tactical Response Team
    DM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT