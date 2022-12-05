A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 168th Air Refueling Wing during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, May 12, 2022. The JPARC airspace covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing RF-A participants to train for full spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843404
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-XX992-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108979042
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Air refueling ops during RF-A 22-1, by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT