    Air refueling ops during RF-A 22-1

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 168th Air Refueling Wing during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, May 12, 2022. The JPARC airspace covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing RF-A participants to train for full spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843404
    VIRIN: 220513-F-XX992-2001
    Filename: DOD_108979042
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    This work, Air refueling ops during RF-A 22-1, by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    67th Fighter Squadron
    Red Flag-Alaska
    Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex
    F-15C Eagle
    168th Air Refueling Squadron

