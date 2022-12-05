Air refueling ops during RF-A 22-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 168th Air Refueling Wing during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, May 12, 2022. The JPARC airspace covers more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing RF-A participants to train for full spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)