    Reservists test deployment readiness at Sentry Savannah

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    The 419th Fighter Wing tested its ability to deploy a small contingent of reservists and limited number of F-35A Lightning II aircraft to a forward operating base during a long-planned exercise that took them from Hill Air Force Base, Utah to Savannah, Georgia May 2-13. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Pham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843386
    VIRIN: 220513-F-ZV906-1001
    PIN: 220513
    Filename: DOD_108978856
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reservists test deployment readiness at Sentry Savannah, by SSgt Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Forward Operating Base
    Air Force Reserve
    Deployment
    F-35A
    Sentry Savannah

