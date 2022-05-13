Reservists test deployment readiness at Sentry Savannah

The 419th Fighter Wing tested its ability to deploy a small contingent of reservists and limited number of F-35A Lightning II aircraft to a forward operating base during a long-planned exercise that took them from Hill Air Force Base, Utah to Savannah, Georgia May 2-13. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Pham)
