USS Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drills

220511-N-XN177-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2022) – Sailors conduct a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 11, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 07:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843349
|VIRIN:
|220511-N-XN177-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108978334
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
