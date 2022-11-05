Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drills

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220511-N-XN177-1005 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2022) – Sailors conduct a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 11, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 07:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843349
    VIRIN: 220511-N-XN177-1005
    Filename: DOD_108978334
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drills, by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

