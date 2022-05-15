USS Tripoli pins new Senior and Master Chief Petty Officers

220515-N-VJ326-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN ( May 15, 2022) - The crew of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) hold a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay for newly selected senior chief and master chief petty officers, May 15, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet ( U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcom Kelley)
|05.15.2022
|05.16.2022 07:24
|Package
|843348
|220515-N-VJ326-1001
|DOD_108978298
|00:01:00
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|1
|1
