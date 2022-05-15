Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli pins new Senior and Master Chief Petty Officers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220515-N-VJ326-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN ( May 15, 2022) - The crew of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) hold a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay for newly selected senior chief and master chief petty officers, May 15, 2022. Tripoli is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet ( U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcom Kelley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 07:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843348
    VIRIN: 220515-N-VJ326-1001
    Filename: DOD_108978298
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli pins new Senior and Master Chief Petty Officers, by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT