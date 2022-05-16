USAFE Band UKR Tribute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joined by our Ukrainian colleagues Olga Zhukova (cello/voice) and Iryna Klimashevska (violin), Lt Col Cristina Moore Urrutia and the USAFE Band present our performance of Taras Petrynenko's "Lord, Have Mercy on Ukraine" ("Господи, помилуй нас".) In this hour of need, we hope that this musical offering brings some sense of solace and comfort to our Ukrainian friends and all those around the world impacted by this conflict.