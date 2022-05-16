Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE Band UKR Tribute

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.16.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Joined by our Ukrainian colleagues Olga Zhukova (cello/voice) and Iryna Klimashevska (violin), Lt Col Cristina Moore Urrutia and the USAFE Band present our performance of Taras Petrynenko's "Lord, Have Mercy on Ukraine" ("Господи, помилуй нас".) In this hour of need, we hope that this musical offering brings some sense of solace and comfort to our Ukrainian friends and all those around the world impacted by this conflict.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 04:57
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, USAFE Band UKR Tribute, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #supportukraine #USAFEBand #USAFE

