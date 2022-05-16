USAFE Band UKR Tribute

Joined by our Ukrainian colleagues Olga Zhukova (cello/voice) and Iryna Klimashevska (violin), Lt Col Cristina Moore Urrutia and the USAFE Band present our performance of Taras Petrynenko's "Lord, Have Mercy on Ukraine" ("Господи, помилуй нас".) In this hour of need, we hope that this musical offering brings some sense of solace and comfort to our Ukrainian friends and all those around the world impacted by this conflict.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 04:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843346
|VIRIN:
|220516-F-CX918-811
|Filename:
|DOD_108978176
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
