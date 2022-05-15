Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB supports DEFENDER-Europe 22

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.15.2022

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th AFSB is issuing Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment to float bridge companies, combat engineers, National Guard artillery units and more at multiple Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Areas (ECHA) across Europe during #DefenderEurope 22.
    Read more:
    www.army.mil/article/256638
    www.army.mil/article/256566
    www.army.mil/article/256396

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 02:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843343
    VIRIN: 220515-A-SM279-540
    Filename: DOD_108978070
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

