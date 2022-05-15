The 405th AFSB is issuing Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment to float bridge companies, combat engineers, National Guard artillery units and more at multiple Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Areas (ECHA) across Europe during #DefenderEurope 22.
Read more:
www.army.mil/article/256638
www.army.mil/article/256566
www.army.mil/article/256396
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 02:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843343
|VIRIN:
|220515-A-SM279-540
|Filename:
|DOD_108978070
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 405th AFSB supports DEFENDER-Europe 22, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
