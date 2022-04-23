Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights And Sounds - Akihabara

    CHIYODA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    AFN Yokosuka

    PID: 220429-YKS-SNSAkihabara-Coto
    Title: Sights and Sounds: Akihabara
    Runtime: 00:29:29
    Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka
    Producer: MC2 Mario Coto

    (0:09) - Akihabara
    Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, Japan

    (0:22) - Also known as Electric Town, Akihabara is considered to be the center of modern Japanese pop culture.


    220411-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (October 26, 2021) - Fleet Activites Yokosuka held the Children's Mikoshi Parade. The second annual event was held as a way for the CFAY community to come together during COVID-19. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 01:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843340
    Filename: DOD_108978010
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CHIYODA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Sights And Sounds - Akihabara, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Japan
    MC2 Mario Coto
    Sight and Sounds
    Akihabara
    S & S

