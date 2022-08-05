Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ivy Week 2022 Teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kelsey Simmons 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Ivy Week 2022 will take place May 23-26. A few interesting new events were added to the roster, along with plenty of our old favorites from years past. Are you READY? (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kelsey Simmons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 08:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843338
    VIRIN: 220508-A-YS173-843
    Filename: DOD_108977996
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Week 2022 Teaser, by SGT Kelsey Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4ID
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Ivy Week 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT