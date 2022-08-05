Ivy Week 2022 will take place May 23-26. A few interesting new events were added to the roster, along with plenty of our old favorites from years past. Are you READY? (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kelsey Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 08:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843338
|VIRIN:
|220508-A-YS173-843
|Filename:
|DOD_108977996
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ivy Week 2022 Teaser, by SGT Kelsey Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
