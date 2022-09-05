2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition (Day 2)

Soldiers from units across Korea participate in Day 2 of the 2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea. (U.S. Army video produced by 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 23:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843337
|VIRIN:
|220509-A-ZZ999-0100
|Filename:
|DOD_108977972
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
