    2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition (Day 2)

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    Soldiers from units across Korea participate in Day 2 of the 2022 Eighth Army Best Warrior and Squad Competition at Camp Casey, South Korea. (U.S. Army video produced by 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 23:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843337
    VIRIN: 220509-A-ZZ999-0100
    Filename: DOD_108977972
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    8th army
    hooah video
    best warrior
    field training

