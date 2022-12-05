video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DRAGON'S LAIR IS BACK & WE NEED YOUR GREAT IDEAS!



Dragon's Lair 7 will take place this Summer.



If you have an idea to improve any aspect of life in the Department of Defense (training, readiness, quality of life, culture) go to the Dragon's Lair homepage here: https://unum.nsin.us/xviii-airborne



Submit an idea for consideration for DL 7, service members must register on the Dragon's Lair website, provide a description of their innovation, and explain the inefficiency that's being addressed.



We welcome all ideas from service members across the Department of Defense.