DRAGON'S LAIR IS BACK & WE NEED YOUR GREAT IDEAS!
Dragon's Lair 7 will take place this Summer.
If you have an idea to improve any aspect of life in the Department of Defense (training, readiness, quality of life, culture) go to the Dragon's Lair homepage here: https://unum.nsin.us/xviii-airborne
Submit an idea for consideration for DL 7, service members must register on the Dragon's Lair website, provide a description of their innovation, and explain the inefficiency that's being addressed.
We welcome all ideas from service members across the Department of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 21:35
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|843333
|VIRIN:
|220512-A-JM252-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108977910
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dragon's Lair 7, by SSG Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT