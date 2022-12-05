Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragon's Lair 7

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Meaney 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    DRAGON'S LAIR IS BACK & WE NEED YOUR GREAT IDEAS!

    Dragon's Lair 7 will take place this Summer.

    If you have an idea to improve any aspect of life in the Department of Defense (training, readiness, quality of life, culture) go to the Dragon's Lair homepage here: https://unum.nsin.us/xviii-airborne

    Submit an idea for consideration for DL 7, service members must register on the Dragon's Lair website, provide a description of their innovation, and explain the inefficiency that's being addressed.

    We welcome all ideas from service members across the Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 21:35
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 843333
    VIRIN: 220512-A-JM252-001
    Filename: DOD_108977910
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragon's Lair 7, by SSG Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dragon's Lair
    Innovation
    America's Contingency Corps

