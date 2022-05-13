Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: May 13, 2022

    JAPAN

    05.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines conduct a Jungle Field Exercise in Okinawa, Marine Rotational Force Darwin 22 conducts a live-fire sneaker range, U.S. Soldiers take part in the Eighth Army Best Warrior Competition, and U.S. Sailors conduct flight operations as part of Red Flag-Alaska 22-1.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 20:52
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific News: May 13, 2022, by PO2 Belen Saldana

    Okinawa
    South Korea
    Alaska
    Australia
    MRFD 22

