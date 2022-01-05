Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Opening Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa's AAPI community held the opening ceremony for the Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month in the base exchange.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 20:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843328
    VIRIN: 220501-N-EH855-970
    Filename: DOD_108977882
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Misawa Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Opening Ceremony, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

