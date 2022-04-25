Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May The Fourth be OPSEC

    JAPAN

    04.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    It doesn't matter if you're light-side or dark-side, practicing good OPSEC is important for all of us!

    HAPPY MAY THE FOURTH!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 20:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 843325
    VIRIN: 220425-F-EU981-750
    Filename: DOD_108977873
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May The Fourth be OPSEC, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    Star Wars
    4th
    May The Fourth

