The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is grateful to Peterson Space Force Base's leadership for providing support for the Peterson SFB Care Event.
AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 19:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843323
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-XX948-001
|PIN:
|220513
|Filename:
|DOD_108977867
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFW2 | Peterson C.A.R.E Event | Volunteer Appreciation, by Anthony Beauchamp and Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
