    Djibouti Minister of Labor Visits Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    05.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 12, 2022) U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Iber, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), and the Hon. Omar Abdi Said, Djibouti Minister of Labor, and members of their staffs stand for a group photo at CLDJ, May 12. Mr. Said toured work locations, spoke with Djiboutians who work on CLDJ, and met senior leadership for CLDJ and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843319
    VIRIN: 220512-N-AE068-0110
    Filename: DOD_108977775
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Djibouti Minister of Labor Visits Camp Lemonnier, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemmonier
    Visit
    PWD
    Minister of Labor

