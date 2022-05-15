President Biden and The First Lady Honor the Law Enforcement Officers Who Lost Their Lives in the Line of Duty in 2021 at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843307
|Filename:
|DOD_108977306
|Length:
|00:25:07
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden and The First Lady Attend the National Peace Officers’ Memorial, by Charles Sweatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT