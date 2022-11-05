Belmopan Police Academy Petrol Bomb Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BELMOPAN, Belize (May 11, 2022) Police officers and service members from various partnering nations conduct public order training at the Belmopan Police Training Academy during Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 11, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)