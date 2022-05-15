Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General (remote from Brussels) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany (Q&A)

    GERMANY

    05.15.2022

    Session of questions and answers following the joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (remote from Brussels) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock after the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Berlin on 15 May 2022.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 11:41
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:16:38
    Location: DE

