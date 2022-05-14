Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    315th AMXS and MXS B-roll Package at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Video by Capt. Marquel Coaxum 

    315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    315th AMXS and MXS B-roll Package at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843293
    VIRIN: 220515-F-IN700-0001
    Filename: DOD_108977048
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    This work, 315th AMXS and MXS B-roll Package at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, by Capt. Marquel Coaxum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    AIr Force Reserve
    cargo
    Air Force Reserve Command
    315th Airlift Wing
    315 AMXS
    315 MXS
    315AW
    315th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    315th Maintenance Squadron

