Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Deputy Secretary General meeting with the Finnish and Swedish Ministers of Foreign Affairs at the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    05.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană meeting with the Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto and Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde at the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Berlin on 14 May 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843247
    VIRIN: 220514-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108976459
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORMIN20220514

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT