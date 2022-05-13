Various aircraft perform aerial maneuvers May 13, 2022, prior to Travis Air Force Base hosting the Wings Over Solano open house and air show in California, May 14-15, 2022. The event provided an opportunity for the local community to interact directly with the base and its Airmen, including spectating military and civilian aviation performances. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843203
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-SK304-1230
|Filename:
|DOD_108976206
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Wings Over Solano open house and air show, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS
