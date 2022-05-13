Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over Solano open house and air show

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Various aircraft perform aerial maneuvers May 13, 2022, prior to Travis Air Force Base hosting the Wings Over Solano open house and air show in California, May 14-15, 2022. The event provided an opportunity for the local community to interact directly with the base and its Airmen, including spectating military and civilian aviation performances. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843203
    VIRIN: 220513-F-SK304-1230
    Filename: DOD_108976206
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Wings Over Solano open house and air show, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    open house
    Wings Over Solano

