Soldiers from the 49th MP Brigade, HHC qualified on the M17 range at Camp Roberts May 13, 2022. Staff Sgt. Matthew Walker took a special interest in helping the 49th MP Brigade Surgeon, Maj. Kenny Mok qualify on his weapon. This was Maj. Mok's second time firing a pistol. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 02:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843174
|VIRIN:
|220513-Z-XU624-568
|Filename:
|DOD_108975887
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FAIRFIELD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th MP BDE HHC at Qualification Range, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT