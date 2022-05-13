Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th MP BDE HHC at Qualification Range

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    Soldiers from the 49th MP Brigade, HHC qualified on the M17 range at Camp Roberts May 13, 2022. Staff Sgt. Matthew Walker took a special interest in helping the 49th MP Brigade Surgeon, Maj. Kenny Mok qualify on his weapon. This was Maj. Mok's second time firing a pistol. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 02:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843174
    VIRIN: 220513-Z-XU624-568
    Filename: DOD_108975887
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 

    This work, 49th MP BDE HHC at Qualification Range, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    California National Guard
    National Guard
    CAANG
    CA Guard
    CA National Guard

