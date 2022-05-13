49th MP BDE HHC at Qualification Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 49th MP Brigade, HHC qualified on the M17 range at Camp Roberts May 13, 2022. Staff Sgt. Matthew Walker took a special interest in helping the 49th MP Brigade Surgeon, Maj. Kenny Mok qualify on his weapon. This was Maj. Mok's second time firing a pistol. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)