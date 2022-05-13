Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    311th Signal Command (Theater) 2022 Mission Video

    05.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Aranda 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    311th Signal Command (Theater) enables Mission Command and continuous access to the Cyber Domain while competing for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 19:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843167
    VIRIN: 220513-A-FO554-860
    Filename: DOD_108975614
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: US

    Pacific
    USARPAC
    Indo-Pacific
    LANPAC
    311th Signal Command (Theater)

