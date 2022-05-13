Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Striker Stripe Week

    BARKSDALE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Global Strike hosted the Striker Strike Week events at Barksdale Air Force Base May 9 to May 13.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 17:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843156
    VIRIN: 220513-F-FE180-1001
    Filename: DOD_108975428
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: BARKSDALE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Communication
    Striker
    Air Force
    Seminar
    Airman

