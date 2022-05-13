Air Force Global Strike hosted the Striker Strike Week events at Barksdale Air Force Base May 9 to May 13.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 17:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843156
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-FE180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108975428
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|BARKSDALE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Striker Stripe Week, by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT